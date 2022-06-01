Police had responded previously to Hudson Falls residence where man died by suicide

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls police had responded earlier in the day for a report of a domestic incident at a Meadow Road residence, where a man later died by suicide after firing at officers.

David Greenwood died after a standoff with police at his 23 Meadow Road residence.

Hudson Falls Police Chief Scott Gillis said Wednesday that police had been called to the residence earlier on Saturday for a domestic incident and an order of protection was issued preventing a woman from having contact with Greenwood. The woman went back to the home at around 10 p.m.

A neighbor, who asked a Post-Star reporter to not mention her name, said that the woman came to her porch to call police. The woman said she had been locked out for the second night in a row and was planning to move to Michigan as her relationship was ending.

The neighbor said authorities had responded to the residence before, but not two nights in a row.

Police arrived about 10 minutes after the woman called. The officer was talking to the woman in the front of the house when Greenwood fired two shots from the backyard in the officer’s direction, the neighbor said.

At that point, the officer grabbed the woman by the arm and pulled her behind his SUV to safety, according to the neighbor. The officer grabbed a service rifle.

Gillis said the officer observed Greenwood pointing his rifle at him.

“The officer jumped for cover and a round went off,” Gillis said.

Gillis said he is unsure whether Greenwood fired a handgun in the direction of the officer or up at the sky.

After a shot was fired, about 40 officers from the Hudson Falls Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and state police responded to the scene, according to Gillis.

The Hudson Falls Fire Department also assisted in shutting down roads such as Meadow and other surrounding streets including Lark Street, Spruce Street, Brook Road, Circular Drive, Burgoyne Avenue between Pearl Street and Burgoyne Avenue and Maple Street between Spruce Street and Burgoyne. Residents had been advised to stay indoors.

Another neighbor said he saw police take positions on roofs and yards across the street.

Greenwood fired about 10 shots during the course of the standoff, according to Gillis.

At one point, Greenwood apparently took cover in a shed in the backyard. Bullet holes could be seen in the door following the incident.

The New York State Police Special Operations Team and Warren County Special Emergency Response Team were dispatched in addition to state police crisis negotiators.

Police reached Greenwood on the phone multiple times during the course of the standoff, according to Gillis.

“He had made several threats against law enforcement and himself,” Gillis said.

State police deployed its armored vehicle to the scene.

“They were able to knock out a front window and fly a drone in and that’s when he was found deceased by the drone,” Gillis said.

No one else was hurt. No police officers discharged their weapon during the incident, Gillis said.

The incident was declared over by about 5 a.m. Sunday.

“It was 7 hours of pure hell,” the neighbor said.

Greenwood did not have a valid permit for the weapon, according to police.

Gillis said he contacted the state Attorney General’s Office, which is going to do an independent investigation of the incident.

Under a law that took effect in April 2021, the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations assesses every incident reported to it in which a police encounter results in the death of a civilian.

Gillis said he is pleased with how police responded.

“That’s what training is for — still nerve-wracking, but you’re able to keep yourself calm,” he said.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320.

