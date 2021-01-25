Police: Greenwich woman drove under influence of drugs

EASTON — A Greenwich woman was arrested on Thursday after police said she was driving under the influence of drugs.

State police stopped Samantha L. Bushey, 42, on Route 113 in Easton, for a traffic violation just after 9 p.m. After speaking with the trooper, she was arrested for suspicion of driving her vehicle under the influence of drugs.

The trooper searched her vehicle and found a quantity of the anti-anxiety medicine alprazolam and pain medication buprenorphine, police said.

Bushey was charged with felony driving while ability impaired-previous conviction and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Easton Town Court on Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

