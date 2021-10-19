 Skip to main content
Police: Greenwich woman drove drunk, bit hospital worker

ARGYLE — A Greenwich woman is facing charges after police said she crashed her car while drunk and then bit a person at the hospital.

State police responded at about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 to a report of a vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of Lick Springs Road and McNeil Road in Argyle.

The trooper helped the driver, 33-year-old Lindsay D. Holmes, and her passenger safely exit the vehicle.

Police said the trooper observed an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.

Holmes and her passenger were both transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation. While there, police said Holmes became combative and bit a security officer.

Holmes was charged on Friday with misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and third-degree assault.

She was released on an appearance ticket and due in Argyle Town Court on Nov. 9.

