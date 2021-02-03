Police: Greenwich woman died from drug overdose

GREENWICH — State police are confirming that a woman died of a suspected drug overdose in Greenwich.
The incident was reported just before 6:30 a.m. Police responded to a residence and found a 54-year-old woman dead, according to Trooper Kerra Burns, state police spokeswoman.
Police do not have toxicology results to confirm the type of drugs in the woman’s system and whether it was caused by the fentanyl-laced cocaine mixture that has been circulating in the area. That drug has been responsible for several overdoses including a fatal one in Kingsbury on Monday.
State police are investigating.
