Police: Greenwich man violated protection order, illegally possessed weapon

GREENWICH — A Greenwich man has been arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection.

State police assisted Washington County Probation Department officers in visiting the home of 35-year-old Bryan A. Montpelier on Nov. 18. A person who had an order of protection against Montpelier was in the residence, police said.

In addition, Montpelier allegedly had a .22-caliber rifle that he could not legally possess because of a previous criminal offense.

Montpelier was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was transported to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.