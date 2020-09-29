Police: Greenwich man struck another vehicle with his car

EASTON — State police arrested a Greenwich man on Monday for allegedly striking another car with his vehicle back in July.

Police received a report on July 6 about a person leaving the scene of a property damage automobile accident. An investigation found that Tristan J. Anderson, 22, had followed the victim’s vehicle after a dispute.

The victim attempted to get away from Anderson but his car was struck by Anderson’s vehicle, police said.

Anderson was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Easton Town Court on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

