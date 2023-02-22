GREENWICH — A Greenwich man was arrested after police said he failed to provide proper sustenance to a horse.

On Sept. 26 at about 3:30 p.m., state police responded to a report of a severely underweight horse at a property in Greenwich. Troopers patrolled the area and found a horse that was reported to be about 40 years old and in what appeared to be a malnourished state, police said.

The horse did have access to food and water at the time. The investigation determined that Bryan J. Periard was the owner of the horse in question and responsible for the animal’s care.

After consultation with the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Periard was charged with a misdemeanor count of the Agriculture and Markets Law-overdriving, torturing and injuring animals/failure to provide proper sustenance.

Periard surrendered himself to state police for processing and was issued an appearance ticket and released. He is due back in Greenwich Town Court on March 9.