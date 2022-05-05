Police: Greenwich man handed girl, 10, a note professing feelings for her

GREENWICH — A Greenwich man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he approached a 10-year-old and professed his feelings about her.

Lloyd Hall Jr., 58, is accused of approaching the girl as she got off the bus and handing her a note expressing how he felt, according to a news release from the Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department.

Hall was charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and placed under house arrest.

State police also assisted in the investigation.