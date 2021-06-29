 Skip to main content
Police: Greenwich man cashed $9,000 check issued to him by mistake
GREENWICH — A Greenwich man was arrested on Sunday after state police said he cashed a check worth more than $9,000 that was issued to him by mistake.

Jeremy W. Scharr, 39, was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny.

State police said the investigation began in April after the person who wrote the check realized the error and reported it to police.

Scharr turned himself in and was issued an appearance ticket for Wilton Town Court on July 6 at 10:30 a.m.

