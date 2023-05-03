GREENWICH — A Greenwich man is facing charges after state police said he threatened troopers with a knife.

State police responded to a home in Greenwich at about 5:39 a.m. on April 12 to assist the Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department with a welfare check. Troopers located the subject, identified as 45-year-old Nathan P. Maier, walking in the area of Main Street.

Police said Maier failed to follow the troopers' commands and began walking toward them with a brandished knife.

Maier then allegedly used the knife to damage the state police vehicle. He then dropped the knife and was arrested.

Maier was charged with felony counts of menacing a police officer and third-degree criminal mischief as well as a misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.