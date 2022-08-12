Police: Greenwich man arrested for falsely reporting a threat

GREENWICH — A man who police say falsely reported an incident in March was arrested by state police on Thursday.

Kenneth Straight, 53, of Greenwich, called 911 on March 9 to report a man threatening him with a butcher knife at the Cumberland Farms store on Route 29 in the town of Greenwich, according to police.

Straight left the location before the troopers arrived, but an investigation determined that Straight allegedly instigated a verbal altercation with another man at the gas station.

Police said he then falsely reported the man pulling out a knife during the argument, including a written statement of events that did not occur.

Straight was arrested on a warrant and charged with misdemeanor counts of third-degree falsely reporting an incident, making a punishable false statement and obstructing governmental administration.

He was processed by the state police in Greenwich and given an appearance ticket for Greenwich Town Court on Sept. 8.