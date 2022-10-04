 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Greenfield woman threatened person with knife and ax

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly threatening a person with a knife and an ax.

State police responded to a residence in Greenfield at about 4:19 a.m. for a report of a domestic dispute. An investigation determined that during a verbal argument, Michelle Wilson, 33, allegedly displayed the weapons and threatened harm. Police said she also used both weapons to damage the home and belongings inside, according to a news release.

Wilson was charged with two felony counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanors of second-degree harassment and third-degree criminal mischief.

She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on her own recognizance.

