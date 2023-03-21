GREENFIELD — A Greenfield woman is dead after police said she was struck by a bullet from a gun her husband was loading.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS responded to 157 Howe Road in the town of Greenfield at about 7:40 p.m. on Monday for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police were told that Joseph R. Cuva Sr., 74, had just finished cleaning his 9 MM pistol and was loading it when the gun discharged and struck his wife. Charlene F. Cuva, 74, was in another room when the bullet passed through the wall and struck her in the head, killing her, according to a news release.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said no further information would be released at this time.