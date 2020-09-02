 Skip to main content
Police: Greenfield man violated order of protection
GREENFIELD — State Police arrested a local man on Tuesday for allegedly violating an order of protection.

Police were conducting a follow-up investigation on an unrelated matter when they located 23-year-old Matthias V. Perreault at the residence of a person who had a stay-away order of protection against him, police said.

Perreault was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and released on an appearance ticket. He is due back in Halfmoon Town Court on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.

