Police: Greenfield man stole pistol from Hadley resident

HADLEY — A Greenfield man was arrested on Friday after police said he stole a pistol.

Kenneth Tennant, 38, is accused of taking the weapon from the home of a Hadley resident. He knew the victim, according to police.

Tennant was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon-convicted felon.

He was arraigned in Hadley Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

