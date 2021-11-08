Police: Greenfield man stole pistol from Hadley resident

HADLEY — A Greenfield man was arrested on Friday after police said he stole a pistol.
Kenneth Tennant, 38, is accused of taking the weapon from the home of a Hadley resident. He knew the victim, according to police.
Tennant was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon-convicted felon.
He was arraigned in Hadley Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
