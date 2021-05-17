Police: Greenfield man stole iPhones, Apple Watches from Target distribution center

WILTON — A Greenfield man was arrested on Friday after police said he stole iPhones and Apple Watches from the Target distribution center in Wilton.
Aaron M. Brunelle, 29, of Greenfield, was charged on Friday with fourth-degree grand larceny. He is accused of stealing over $3,900 worth of Apple products from the facility when he was an employee there, according to police.
Brunelle was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Wilton Town Court on June 8.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
