Police: Greenfield man pointed realstic-looking pellet gun at officers

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man was arrested Friday after police said he pointed what was initially thought to be a handgun at Saratoga County sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies responded to the area of 2025 state Route 9N at about 8:16 a.m. for a report of a man walking along the roadway carrying a handgun.
Shortly after officers arrived in the area, they found the person, later identified as 22-year-old Leonardo A. Odonnell, walking near the mailboxes of the Brookview Mobile Home Park.
He was holding what appeared to be a silver handgun, according to a news release.
Odonnell initially refused verbal commands to drop the gun. He eventually complied and dropped the weapon, which was determined to be a realistic pellet gun.
He was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured.
Odonnell was charged with felony first-degree reckless endangerment and misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Odonnell is scheduled to appear in Greenfield Town Court at a later date.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
