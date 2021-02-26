Police: Greenfield man pointed realstic-looking pellet gun at officers

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man was arrested Friday after police said he pointed what was initially thought to be a handgun at Saratoga County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies responded to the area of 2025 state Route 9N at about 8:16 a.m. for a report of a man walking along the roadway carrying a handgun.

Shortly after officers arrived in the area, they found the person, later identified as 22-year-old Leonardo A. Odonnell, walking near the mailboxes of the Brookview Mobile Home Park.

He was holding what appeared to be a silver handgun, according to a news release.

Odonnell initially refused verbal commands to drop the gun. He eventually complied and dropped the weapon, which was determined to be a realistic pellet gun.

He was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured.

Odonnell was charged with felony first-degree reckless endangerment and misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Odonnell is scheduled to appear in Greenfield Town Court at a later date.

