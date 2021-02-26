Police: Greenfield man pointed realistic-looking pellet gun at officers

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man was arrested Friday after police said he pointed what was initially thought to be a handgun at Saratoga County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies responded to the area of 2025 state Route 9N at about 8:16 a.m. for a report of a man walking along the roadway carrying a handgun.

Shortly after officers arrived in the area, they found the person, later identified as 22-year-old Leonardo A. Odonnell, walking near the mailboxes of the Brookview Mobile Home Park.

He was holding what appeared to be a silver handgun, according to a news release.

Odonnell initially refused verbal commands to drop the gun, and at one point allegedly pointed the gun at the deputies. He eventually complied and dropped the weapon, which was determined to be a realistic pellet gun.

He was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured.

Odonnell was charged with felony first-degree reckless endangerment and misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Odonnell is scheduled to appear in Greenfield Town Court at a later date.

