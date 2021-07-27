Police: Greenfield man had sex with person who was asleep

CORINTH — A Saratoga County man was arrested on Saturday because, police said, he had sexual intercourse with a person who unable to give consent because they were asleep.
Jeffrey S. Hatter, 36, of Greenfield, was charged with felony first-degree rape. Police said the crime occurred on July 18 at a residence in the town of Corinth. He knew the victim.
Hatter was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
