Police: Greenfield man had sex with person who was asleep

CORINTH — A Saratoga County man was arrested on Saturday because, police said, he had sexual intercourse with a person who unable to give consent because they were asleep.

Jeffrey S. Hatter, 36, of Greenfield, was charged with felony first-degree rape. Police said the crime occurred on July 18 at a residence in the town of Corinth. He knew the victim.

Hatter was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.

