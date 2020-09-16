Police: Greenfield man fired shotgun at occupied Schuylerville residence

SCHUYLERVILLE — A Greenfield man faces 10 counts of reckless endangerment for allegedly firing a shotgun Sunday afternoon at a residence in the village, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office reports.

Charles L. Bennifield, 20, of 2025 Route 9N, Lot No. 5 was arrested Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued by the town of Saratoga Court.

At the time of the incident the residence was occupied by 10 people. No one was injured, according to police.

According to reports, the home was located on Washington Street.

Bennifield was arraigned by Judge Waldron in town of Saratoga Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 secured bond or $1,000,000 partially secured insurance bond.