Police: Greenfield man fired gun near residence

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly firing a gun near a residence.

Elijah J. Taylor, 21, is accused of firing multiple rounds and also possessed the weapon illegally, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor was charged with felony counts of second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also was charged with a violation of the Environmental Conservation Law — discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Taylor was arraigned in Greenfield Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail. Bail was set at $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond or $50,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court at a later date.