Police: Greenfield man drove drunk, caused head-on crash that seriously injured Corinth woman

WILTON — A Greenfield man has been arrested because he drove drunk early Saturday morning and caused a crash that seriously injured a Corinth woman, police said.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a serious personal injury motor vehicle crash on Corinth Mountain Road in the town of Wilton at 5:37 a.m. Saturday

An investigation determined that 27-year-old Jeremy E. Molnar was driving his 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe northwest on Corinth Mountain Road when his vehicle crossed the center lane and collided head-on with a 2021 Honda Civic driven by 38-year-old Corinth resident April L. O’Donahoe, according to a news release.

O’Donahoe was transported by helicopter from the scene to Albany Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. She was reported Monday in serious condition.

Molnar was transported by ambulance to Saratoga Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening and was released.

At the time of the crash, Molnar’s license was suspended because he had been convicted of another offense not related to alcohol, according to police.

Molnar fled the scene of the crash on foot before sheriff’s patrol officers found him, police said.