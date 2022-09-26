Police: Greenfield man arrested after firing gun in residential area

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor, and an Environmental Conservation Law violation after he fired a gun in a residential area on Friday, police said.

State police arrested Eric W. Cerny, 65, on Friday after responding at about 4:30 p.m. after getting reports of a gun being fired in the immediate area.

An investigation determined Cerny fired multiple rounds from a rifle less than 200 feet from another home without that homeowner’s knowledge or permission, police said in a news release.

No one was hurt during the incident and the firearm involved was seized.

Cerny was arrested and transported to the state police station in Wilton for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Greenfield Town Court on Oct. 10, and released.