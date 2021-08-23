Police: Greene County man crashed car after burglary, carjacking

GREENFIELD — A Greene County man is in the hospital because, police said, he crashed his car into a tree while fleeing officers following a burglary Monday morning.

Jeffrey A. Field, 33, of Round Top, is also accused of stealing one car, carjacking another and attempting to drive into the path of a state trooper before the crash. The trooper fired their weapon, but did not hit Field.

The episode began at about 6:19 a.m., when the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary call on Allen Road. The caller told police that a person unknown to him had broken into his house, assaulted him with a weapon and tried unsuccessfully to steal his car, according to a news release from state police.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Field, then went to a nearby house, where he was able to steal a car.

Sheriff’s patrols spotted the stolen car and tried to stop it, but Field fled, with officers in pursuit, police said.

Field then blocked the path of another vehicle on Locust Grove Road and stole that car from its driver at knifepoint, according to police.