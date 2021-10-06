Police: Great Meadow inmate accused of throwing feces at guard

FORT ANN — An inmate at Great Meadow Correctional Facility is accused of throwing feces at a correction officer.
State police charged Elijah R. Tripp, 28, of Alden with a felony count of aggravated harassment of an employee by an incarcerated individual.
Tripp was arraigned in Washington County Court and returned to prison. He is due back in court at a later date.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
