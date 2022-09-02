Police: Granville woman neglected 31 horses

GRANVILLE — A Granville woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police said 31 neglected horses were found on her property.

On Friday, state police executed a search warrant on the property of Wendy L. Murphy, 54, with the assistance of Washington County Animal Control and the SPCA of Upstate New York. Police found horses that were deprived of necessary sustenance, according to a news release.

The horses have been removed from the property.

Murphy was charged with 31 counts of the New York Agriculture and Market Law-overdriving, torturing and injuring animals.

Murphy was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Granville Town Court next week.