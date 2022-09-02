 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Granville woman neglected 31 horses

  • 0

GRANVILLE — A Granville woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police said 31 neglected horses were found on her property.

On Friday, state police executed a search warrant on the property of Wendy L. Murphy, 54, with the assistance of Washington County Animal Control and the SPCA of Upstate New York. Police found horses that were deprived of necessary sustenance, according to a news release.

The horses have been removed from the property.

Murphy was charged with 31 counts of the New York Agriculture and Market Law-overdriving, torturing and injuring animals.

Murphy was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Granville Town Court next week.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan: Country braces for more floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News