Police: Granville man was growing more than 25 pounds of pot

GRANVILLE — A Granville man has been arrested for allegedly growing more than 25 pounds of marijuana.

State police searched the property of William E. Lawrence, 67, and found the marijuana plants.

Lawrence was charged on Oct. 1 with felony first-degree criminal possession of marijuana and misdemeanor unlawful growing of cannabis.

Lawrence was sent to the Washington County Jail pending arraignment.

