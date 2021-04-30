 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Granville man violated order of protection
0 comments

Police: Granville man violated order of protection

{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — A Granville man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he violated an order of protection.

Jeffrey J. Whitney, 48, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic infraction on Bluebird Road in Moreau at about 2:20 p.m. Police discovered that the driver had a stay away order of protection against him.

Whitney was charged with felony criminal contempt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News