Police: Granville man violated order of protection

MOREAU — A Granville man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he violated an order of protection.
Jeffrey J. Whitney, 48, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic infraction on Bluebird Road in Moreau at about 2:20 p.m. Police discovered that the driver had a stay away order of protection against him.
Whitney was charged with felony criminal contempt.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
