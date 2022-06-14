 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Granville man stole from building

Jeremiah D. Little

Little

GRANVILLE — A Granville man was arrested on June 7 after police said he stole property from a building.

Jeremiah D. Little, 35, is accused of unlawfully entering a building on state Route 149 in the town of Granville on March 31 and taking property from inside.

Little was charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny. He was arraigned and returned to Washington County Jail, where he is currently being held on unrelated charges.

