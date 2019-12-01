{{featured_button_text}}
GRANVILLE — A Granville man was arrested Saturday for allegedly possessing a large quantity of marijuana, according to State Police.

Marcus R. Young, 31, was stopped by police at about 3:30 p.m. on state Route 40, according to the State Police public information website.

Young was charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of marijuana. That charge is levied when a person has over a pound of marijuana.

Young's status is not known as this time.

