Police: Granville man failed to register as sex offender

GRANVILLE — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Granville man on charges of failing to properly register as a sex offender. 

Kevin Ahearn

Ahearn

On Friday, Kevin Ahearn, 19, was arrested on the felony following an investigation by the Sheriff's Office. 

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that Ahearn failed to register an internet account with the Sheriff’s Office, a news release stated.

Ahearn was issued an appearance ticket and released to appear in Fort Edward Town Court on a later date. Ahearn is currently in Washington County Jail for violating probation. 

The Washington County Probation Department assisted the Sheriff's Office with the case. 

