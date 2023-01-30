Police: Granville man failed to register as sex offender

GRANVILLE — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Granville man on charges of failing to properly register as a sex offender.

On Friday, Kevin Ahearn, 19, was arrested on the felony following an investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that Ahearn failed to register an internet account with the Sheriff’s Office, a news release stated.

Ahearn was issued an appearance ticket and released to appear in Fort Edward Town Court on a later date. Ahearn is currently in Washington County Jail for violating probation.

The Washington County Probation Department assisted the Sheriff's Office with the case.