Police: Granville man drove drunk and without a license

KINGSBURY — A Granville man was arrested on Friday for allegedly driving while intoxicated and without a license.

Mark A. Ross, 41, was stopped in Kingsbury at about 10:30 p.m., according to the state police public information website.

Ross was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle-alcohol and misdemeanors of DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08%.

He was released and is due back in court at a later date.