Police: Granville man arrested for 2021 burglary

HEBRON — The Washington County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday arrested a Granville man in connection with burglaries from March 2021.

John J. Younger, 23, allegedly unlawfully entered two seasonal residences on East Green Pond Way in the town of Hebron on March 24, 2021. While inside, Younger damaged property and stole alcohol from inside the homes, police said.

He was charged with two felony counts of second-degree burglary and two counts each of misdemeanor petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Younger was arraigned and released with a pending court date. Police said other arrests are likely in the case.

