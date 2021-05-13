 Skip to main content
Police: GPS device helps capture trailer thief
Police: GPS device helps capture trailer thief

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was arrested on Tuesday after state police recovered a stolen utility trailer from his property with the help of a GPS tracking device.

Charles W. McKinney, 77, was arrested after state police were notified about the location of the stolen trailer shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The trailer, which was reported stolen from the village of Hudson, contained a GPS tracking device, which was traced to McKinney's property, police said. 

He was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

McKinney was released and is due back in Whitehall Town Court on June 12. 

