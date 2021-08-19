Police: Glenville woman intentionally rammed a person's vehicle

LAKE GEORGE — A Glenville woman was arrested on Tuesday after police said she intentionally rammed her vehicle into another person’s vehicle.
State police responded to a domestic incident on Racawana Road at about 11:45 a.m. Rebecca L. Ryan, 44, is accused of striking the vehicle. No one was injured.
Ryan was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child because a small child was in her vehicle at the time.
Ryan was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Lake George Town Court on Aug. 26
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
