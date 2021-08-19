Police: Glenville woman intentionally rammed a person's vehicle

LAKE GEORGE — A Glenville woman was arrested on Tuesday after police said she intentionally rammed her vehicle into another person’s vehicle.

State police responded to a domestic incident on Racawana Road at about 11:45 a.m. Rebecca L. Ryan, 44, is accused of striking the vehicle. No one was injured.

Ryan was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child because a small child was in her vehicle at the time.

Ryan was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Lake George Town Court on Aug. 26

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.