Police: Glens Falls woman violated protection order
GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Friday after police said she violated an order of protection.

Samantha S. Field, 30, is accused of calling the person who had the protection order multiple times on the phone, according to police.

Field was charged with felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt.

She was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released to the supervision of probation.

