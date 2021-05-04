 Skip to main content
Police: Glens Falls woman took friend's car without permission
GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Monday after police said she borrowed a friend’s car without permission.

Stacy L. Sutliff, 40, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Sutliff is also facing unrelated charges on an outstanding warrant including felony aggravated family offense and criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.

The details of that case were not available.

