Police: Glens Falls woman took friend's car without permission

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Monday after police said she borrowed a friend’s car without permission.
Stacy L. Sutliff, 40, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Sutliff is also facing unrelated charges on an outstanding warrant including felony aggravated family offense and criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
The details of that case were not available.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
