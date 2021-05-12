Police: Glens Falls woman threatened neighbor with scissors

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Monday after police said she threatened a neighbor with a pair of scissors.

Police were called to the Broad Street Commons apartment building at about 5 p.m. for a report of an argument. Detective Lt. Seth French said two neighbors got into a dispute.

Kathleen Towana Dowe-Clark, 58, is accused of displaying scissors during the argument.

French said the scissors were not used and there were no injuries.

Dowe-Clark was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor third-degree menacing.

