Police: Glens Falls woman threatened neighbor with scissors

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Monday after police said she threatened a neighbor with a pair of scissors.
Police were called to the Broad Street Commons apartment building at about 5 p.m. for a report of an argument. Detective Lt. Seth French said two neighbors got into a dispute.
Kathleen Towana Dowe-Clark, 58, is accused of displaying scissors during the argument.
French said the scissors were not used and there were no injuries.
Dowe-Clark was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor third-degree menacing.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
