 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Glens Falls woman sold crack cocaine

Police: Glens Falls woman sold crack cocaine

{{featured_button_text}}
Mindy L. Manning

Manning

 Provided photo

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly selling crack cocaine.

Police said Mindy L. Manning, 32, of Ridge Street, sold drugs to undercover police officers on multiple occasions. The investigation was conducted jointly by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit and the Glens Falls Police Department, according to a news release.

Manning was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

She was arraigned before Warren County Court Judge John Hall and released on her own recognizance pending prosecution.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News