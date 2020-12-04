Police: Glens Falls woman sold crack cocaine

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly selling crack cocaine.

Police said Mindy L. Manning, 32, of Ridge Street, sold drugs to undercover police officers on multiple occasions. The investigation was conducted jointly by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit and the Glens Falls Police Department, according to a news release.

Manning was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

She was arraigned before Warren County Court Judge John Hall and released on her own recognizance pending prosecution.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.