Police: Glens Falls woman received improper benefits

FORT EDWARD — A Glens Falls woman allegedly received more than $5,000 in benefits she was not entitled to receive in 2018, according to police.

Mollie McKenzie, 34, of Glen Street was charged Wednesday with third degree grand larceny, a felony, following a joint investigation by the Washington County Department of Social Services and the sheriff's office.

McKenzie is accused of receiving $5,042 in temporary assistance benefits in April 2018 she was not entitled to because she failed to report benefits she was receiving from the state of Vermont, police said.

McKenzie was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released without bail.

The case was investigated by Investigator G.A. Danio and the was assisted by the Washington County Department of Social Services Fraud Unit.