 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Glens Falls teen arrested for rape

  • 0
Elijah W. Williams

Williams

 Provided photo

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he had sex with two juveniles under the age of 13.

Elijah W. Williams, 19, of Hunter Street, was charged with felony counts of second-degree rape and predatory sexual assault against a child.

Police said Williams had sexual intercourse with the two juveniles on separate occasions, which occurred in Glens Falls in August. Williams knew the victims.

Williams was arraigned in Glens Falls City Court and sent to Warren County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mental health concerns following Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News