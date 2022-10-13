Police: Glens Falls teen arrested for rape

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he had sex with two juveniles under the age of 13.

Elijah W. Williams, 19, of Hunter Street, was charged with felony counts of second-degree rape and predatory sexual assault against a child.

Police said Williams had sexual intercourse with the two juveniles on separate occasions, which occurred in Glens Falls in August. Williams knew the victims.

Williams was arraigned in Glens Falls City Court and sent to Warren County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date.