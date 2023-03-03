GLENS FALLS — The shooting at a Dix Avenue home early Thursday morning stemmed from an earlier argument at another location, police said Friday.

Two people were attempting to break into a home at 29 Dix Ave. at around 4:14 a.m. when they were shot by the resident there, Glens Falls police said. The shooting victims were both transported to Albany Medical Center and one person was in critical condition.

Glens Falls Police Det. Lt. Seth French said police are not releasing the names of the victims or shooter at this time. He confirmed Friday that the parties did know each other.

French said the incident had started as an argument at a location on Cherry Street and the shooting was “related to that initial incident and a continuation of that event.”

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.