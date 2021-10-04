Police: Glens Falls man violates protection order for third time

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man was arrested Friday because, police said, he violated an order of protection for the third time in less than a month.

State police said Joshua L. Grant, 34, was trespassing on the victim’s Queensbury property in violation of an order of protection.

Grant was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor fourth-degree stalking. He was released and is due in Queensbury Town Court on Oct. 12.

Grant was picked up twice last month by Glens Falls police on similar charges for allegedly violating the order of protection by trying to enter the person’s home.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.