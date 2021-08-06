Police: Glens Falls man violated protection order

GLENS FALLS — Police arrested a Glens Falls man on Monday for allegedly violating an order of protection.
Officers responded to a residence on First Street just before 9 a.m. for a report of a domestic incident.
Police said Michael Vetrano, 40, violated an order of protection by having contact with the resident.
Vetrano was charged with felony counts of criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
The charges were felonies because he has a previous conviction for violating an order of protection.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today