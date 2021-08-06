 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Glens Falls man violated protection order
0 comments

Police: Glens Falls man violated protection order

{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Police arrested a Glens Falls man on Monday for allegedly violating an order of protection.

Officers responded to a residence on First Street just before 9 a.m. for a report of a domestic incident.

Police said Michael Vetrano, 40, violated an order of protection by having contact with the resident.

Vetrano was charged with felony counts of criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

The charges were felonies because he has a previous conviction for violating an order of protection.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News