Police: Glens Falls man violated order of protection
QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man was arrested twice this week after police said he repeatedly contacted a person despite being told to stay away.

Police said Joshua L. Grant, 34, was found in the victim’s house in the town of Queensbury after being told to stay away.

He was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree stalking and third-degree criminal mischief.

Grant was arrested again on Wednesday for allegedly violating the order of protection by trying to enter the person's home.

He was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released to the supervision of probation.

