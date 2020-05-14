Police: Glens Falls man stole tools from Lowe's

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man was arrested for allegedly not paying for tools at a home improvement store, State Police said.

State Police said Lyndsea Sullivan, 35, entered Lowe's Home Improvement Store on Aviation Road on the morning of May 5 and is accused of stealing more than $1,800 worth of tools.

Police said Sullivan was observed passing all points of sale without paying for the items. State Police were alerted of the theft that same morning.

Sullivan was taken into custody Wednesday morning at his residence and was transported to the Queensbury barracks for processing.

He was charged with the following felony charges: fourth degree grand larceny and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle for driving with a permanently revoked license; and a misdemeanor for operating a vehicle without an interlock device.

He was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and remanded to Warren County Jail.