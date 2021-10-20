 Skip to main content
Police: Glens Falls man stole juvenile's credit card

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing a juvenile's credit card and making multiple purchases.

Chad W. Yrsha, 40, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation revealed that he stole a credit card and made purchases at multiple businesses in Glens Falls and Queensbury, according to state police.

Police said Yrsha knew the juvenile victim, who was not identified. 

He was charged with three felony counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.

Yrsha was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Nov. 8. 

Yrsha was also arrested by Glens Falls police on Monday for allegedly using a stolen credit card to make purchases at Hannaford.

Yrsha was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property-credit card and misdemeanor petit larceny.

