Police: Glens Falls man stole, crashed van

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he stole and later crashed a van.

Johnny Rivera, 33, is accused of stealing a Rent-A-Center van from outside a residence at 175 South St. on July 3, according to Glens Falls Detective Lt. Seth French. Rivera knew the victim, police said.

Rivera was charged with felony third-degree larceny and turned himself in on July 24. He was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail.

Rivera then allegedly crashed the vehicle in the Binghamton area, according to French. New York State Police Troop C investigated that part of the case.

State police did not return an email seeking comment about whether Rivera would face additional charges.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.