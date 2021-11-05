Police: Glens Falls man stole copper wire from Queensbury home

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he stole copper wire from a home.
Kevin J. Gross, 31, is accused of trespassing on a person’s property and taking about $3,000 worth of copper wire.
Gross was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor third-degree criminal trespass.
He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on Nov. 8.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
