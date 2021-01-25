Police: Glens Falls man stalked woman, hacked into computer account

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Glens Falls man is accused by police of hacking into a woman’s computer account in order to gain access to her personal information.

Saratoga Springs Police Lt. Robert Jillson said Seth Swires, 25, illegally gained access to a female acquaintance’s iCloud account. He also was contacting her and had even parked outside her office, police said.

The woman reported the incidents to police.

Jillson said he is not sure what type of information Swires was able to obtain.

Swires was charged with felony computer trespass-gain access to material and misdemeanor fourth-degree stalking.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.